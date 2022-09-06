ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $437.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 477.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,963 shares of company stock worth $14,374,230 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

