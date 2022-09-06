ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $146,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $437.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,230 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

