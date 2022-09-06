Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.11

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 2167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.73.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
