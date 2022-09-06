Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.11

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 2167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

