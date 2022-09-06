Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SSLLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Siltronic from €110.00 ($112.24) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Siltronic to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Siltronic from €96.00 ($97.96) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Siltronic stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $162.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

