Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.43

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 1490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 61,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

