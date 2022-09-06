SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.00

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 14983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.