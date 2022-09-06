Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.29. Approximately 3,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 329,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $865.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,125,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,801,000 after acquiring an additional 52,506 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after acquiring an additional 124,718 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after acquiring an additional 289,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 370,618 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

