Smartshare (SSP) Reaches Market Cap of $88,163.54

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $88,163.54 and approximately $418.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00049737 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000204 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.