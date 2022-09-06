Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $62.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,454,261 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,841,000 after buying an additional 203,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.