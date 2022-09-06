SOMESING Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $62.49 million and $2.56 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,401,477 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

SOMESING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

