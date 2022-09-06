Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
