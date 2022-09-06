Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 834,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

