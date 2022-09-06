SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.43. 142,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

