SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Karlinski Andrew C

Karlinski Andrew C lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Karlinski Andrew C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 850.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,008,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 838,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.34. 70,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

