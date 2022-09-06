SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 255,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,191,762 shares.The stock last traded at $58.99 and had previously closed at $59.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

