SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.59

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.59 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 15375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

