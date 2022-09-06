Stably USD Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,094.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $464,022.10 and approximately $6,094.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00134589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

