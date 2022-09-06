StepStone Group LP Sells 120,558 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

StepStone Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,558 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up about 0.1% of StepStone Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. StepStone Group LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $362,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,731.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 683,726 shares of company stock worth $29,197,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,293,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

