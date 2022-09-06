StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $68.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Endo International

Endo International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 161.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 263,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 303.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 855,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Endo International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Endo International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.