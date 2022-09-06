StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $9.22 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.