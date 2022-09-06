StockNews.com Downgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.09 on Friday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

