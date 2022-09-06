StockNews.com Downgrades Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

IIIN stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $547.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,437.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 136,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 112.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

