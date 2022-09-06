StockNews.com Downgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Orange stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Orange by 63.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 932,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 264,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

