StockNews.com Downgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.
Orange Trading Down 0.9 %
Orange stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.