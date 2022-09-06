StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

