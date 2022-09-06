StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 1.1 %

CPHI stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 46.08% and a negative return on equity of 67.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

