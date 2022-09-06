StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Performance
FCAP stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $91.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.26.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of First Capital
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital (FCAP)
