StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital Stock Performance

FCAP stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $91.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.26.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital



First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.



