StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.85 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 310,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

