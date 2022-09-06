StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Tantech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $15.70.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.