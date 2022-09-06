StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.