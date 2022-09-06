StockNews.com Upgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

TRIP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.