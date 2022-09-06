StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives $7.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVAUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

