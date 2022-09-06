SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 18333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
SugarBud Craft Growers Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$685,965.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.18.
About SugarBud Craft Growers
SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.
