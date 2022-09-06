Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,179 shares.The stock last traded at $5.94 and had previously closed at $6.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMFG shares. StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,772,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

