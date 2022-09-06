Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.34. 45,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,435,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.