Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $831,143.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022996 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,666,092 coins and its circulating supply is 17,446,165 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars.

