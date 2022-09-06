Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 116,020 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. Symmetry Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 476,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,643,000.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance
KWEB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 425,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,277,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $55.30.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.