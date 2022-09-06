Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 116,020 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. Symmetry Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 476,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,643,000.

KWEB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 425,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,277,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $55.30.

