Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,634 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.28. 234,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

