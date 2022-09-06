Symmetry Investments LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Symmetry Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 97,200 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,486 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Halliburton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 332,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 52,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 107,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.