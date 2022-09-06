Symmetry Investments LP Invests $234,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 85,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,947. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,736.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

