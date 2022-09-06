Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,486. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.11 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

