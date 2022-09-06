Symmetry Investments LP Purchases Shares of 6,900 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,632,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Stryker by 434.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 318,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,208,000 after buying an additional 259,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Stryker by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.01. 10,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,309. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average of $232.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

