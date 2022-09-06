Symmetry Investments LP Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 41,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

