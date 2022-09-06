Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading Down 1.9%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 28,539,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 32,694,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £12.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

About Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

Further Reading

