Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $308,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

