Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 7,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,054,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 7.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Featured Articles

