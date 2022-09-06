Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

