Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $581,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 61.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

MCK stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.43. 17,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,265. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $2,920,734. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

