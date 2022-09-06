Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after buying an additional 210,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,077. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.58.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

