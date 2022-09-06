Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,980 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after buying an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,486,000 after purchasing an additional 327,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,634,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,959 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 55,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,221. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. DXC Technology has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

