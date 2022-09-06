Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.8 %

CAH traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. 79,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

