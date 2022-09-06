Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 91,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,149. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

